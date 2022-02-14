GLIAC – Senior forward Trent Bell (Negaunee, Michigan) was announced as men’s basketball GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on Monday. Bell helped the Huskies to a pair of road wins with double-doubles in both games. He totaled 36 points, 24 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and five blocks.

Thursday night, Bell shot 10-for-15 from the field at Davenport for 24 points. He tallied 11 rebounds (five offensive) and five assists. On Saturday afternoon, Bell marked 12 points and shot 4-for-8 with 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Bell currently ranks first in the conference in steals per game (1.7 spg), second in rebounds (8.8 rpg), seventh in blocks (0.9 bpg), and 29th in points (11.2 ppg). He leads the team with nine double-doubles and is approaching 1,000 career points (987).

Bell started all 23 games last season and finished fifth in the GLIAC in rebounds. He led the Huskies with five double-doubles and scored 17 points against Southern Indiana in the NCAA Midwest Region semifinal. This week marked the first time in Bell’s 4-year career he has been recognized as GLIAC North Division Player of the Week. Teammate Owen White earned Player of the Week on February 7.

Michigan Tech (17-5, 13-3 GLIAC) hosts Saginaw Valley State on Thursday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Huskies have won seven straight games, including five on the road.

Latest Posts