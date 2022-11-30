MARQUETTE, Mich. – Goaltender Beni Halasz of the Northern Michigan University’s Hockey team was awarded CCHA Rookie of the Month honors for the second consecutive month, as announced by the CCHA on Wednesday, November 30.

Halasz has already had several notable games in net for the Wildcats. With his start in net on October 8, 2022, at Colgate, Halasz became the first Hungarian-born goaltender to play in an NCAA Division 1 game. Halasz rose to the opportunity, stopping 27 of 28 shots faced, and recorded his first win as a Wildcat.

On November 11, 2022, against Bemidji, Beni turned aside all 25 Beaver shots, earning his first career collegiate shutout. After the shutout performance, coach Potulny had high praise for his freshman goalie.

“Number one, [Beni] is a great kid. He’s a fun-loving kid, he’s won the [locker] room over, and every day he brings it. He’s making all the saves he’s supposed to make, and he’s making some he probably shouldn’t make”.

Beni has now started in 12 of his 13 games played, owning a 7-6-0 record with a .920 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average. In the CCHA, Halasz’s .920 save percentage is good for third and his 2.07 goals-against average is good for fourth, both second amongst goalies that have played in 10 or more games. He’s made 299 saves, averaging 23 per game.

Nationally, his .920 save percentage is T23, his 2.07 goals-against average is 16, and his 299 saves rank T19.