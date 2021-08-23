Big Ten teams forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19

In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State, left, and Michigan players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Big Ten’s third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — If Michigan or Michigan State is not able to play a football game this year due to COVID-19, the game will result in a forfeit.

The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn’t have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19.

The Big Ten said the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win.

If both teams are unable to compete on the date of as scheduled conference game because of COVID-19, and the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest. The Power Five conferences appear headed toward having similar forfeit policies.

Latest Posts