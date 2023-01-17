MARQUETTE, Mich. – Senior guard Max Bjorklund has been named to the Top 100 Watch List for the Bevo Francis Award, announced by Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee.

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements. This is an incredibly prestigious award, as this award will only be given to one player within Small College Basketball per season.

This season, Bjorklund is averaging 20.3 PPG, good for top-30 in the country and the best in the GLIAC. He has helped lead the Wildcats to one of the best starts in program history with a 14-3 record. NMU is currently on a eight game winning streak.

The Top 50 Watch List will be released on February 15th.