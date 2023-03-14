HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila and forward Ryland Mosley have been named to the All-CCHA First Team the league announced on Tuesday. Pietila was a unanimous selection.

Pietila broke Michigan Tech records for shutouts in a season (10) and career (20) while becoming the all-time wins leader with 58—a record he shares with Bruce Horsch. Pietila leads the nation in shutouts while ranking second nationally with 23 wins, third in save percentage (.929), and fifth in goals-against average (1.99).

Pietila appeared in 36 games for the Huskies and went 23-10-3 overall. He is a top three finalist for the Mike Richter Award and was a Preseason All-CCHA selection. Pietila was named the CCHA Goaltender of the Month for October, January, and February, the CCHA Goaltender of the Week seven times, and the Most Valuable Player of the Desert Hockey Classic.

Pietila played in 24 CCHA games this season, going 14-7-3 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. He led the league in wins, save percentage, and shutouts (6), while finishing second in goals-against average and minutes played (1425:48). Ranking third in total saves (625), he allowed two or fewer goals in 16 conference games.

Mosley leads the Huskies with 31 points after scoring 12 goals and tallying 19 assists. The alternate captain ranks second in the nation with three shorthanded goals and 12th nationally with four game-winning goals.

Mosley skated in all 38 games and was a plus-9 while adding three power-play goals. He scored the game-winner at Alaska (Oct. 13), versus St. Lawrence (Oct. 29), at St. Thomas (Nov. 19), and against Northern Michigan (Dec. 3). Mosley had nine multi-point games which included a goal and two assists at St. Thomas (Nov. 18) and a pair of goals versus NMU (Dec. 3).

Mosley played in all 26 CCHA games for Michigan Tech this season, scoring nine goals with 10 assists for 19 points. Finishing at plus-3, he had three goals on the power play, two shorthanded, and two game-winners. Notching 87 shots on goal, he blocked six at the defensive end and took just four penalties for 11 minutes. His two shorthanded tallies led the conference and he ranked third in shots.

Kyle Kukkonen was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team, and Brett Thorne was honored on the All-CCHA Second Team. The CCHA major awards will be released on Wednesday and Thursday.

2023 All-CCHA First Team

F David Silye, Minnesota State*

F Austen Swankler, Bowling Green

F Ryland Mosley, Michigan Tech

D Elias Rosen, Bemidji State

D Jake Livingstone, Minnesota State

G Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech*

*unanimous selection

2023 All-CCHA Second Team

F Andre Ghantous, Northern Michigan

F Nathan Burke, Bowling Green

F Louis Boudon, Lake Superior State

D Akito Hirose, Minnesota State

D Brett Thorne, Michigan Tech

G Mattias Sholl, Bemidji State

2023 CCHA All-Rookie Team

F Lleyton Roed, Bemidji State

F Kyle Kukkonen, Michigan Tech*

F Joey Larson, Northern Michigan

D Josh Zinger, Northern Michigan*

D Dalton Norris, Bowling Green

G Beni Halasz, Northern Michigan

*unanimous selection