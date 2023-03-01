HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila has been named the CCHA Goaltender of the Month for February the league announced on Wednesday (Mar. 1) It’s the second straight month he’s been honored and his third monthly award this season.

For February, Pietila held a .935 save percentage and 2.01 goals-against average while going 4-2 in six games. He had shutouts at Bemidji State and at No. 12 Minnesota State and had three games stopping over 30 shots.

Pietila leads the nation with a school record nine shutouts and ranks third nationally in save percentage (.930), fourth in wins (21), and fourth in goals-against average (1.95). His 56 career wins rank third in Michigan Tech history.

Pietila has now earned six conference goaltender of the month honors in his career. He has been named the CCHA Goaltender of the Week seven times this season and is a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award and a candidate for the Hobey Baker Award.

No. 11 Michigan Tech finished the regular season 22-9-4 overall and 15-7-4 in the CCHA. The Huskies are the No. 2 seed in the CCHA Mason Cup Tournament and will host No. 7 seed St. Thomas this weekend in a best-of-three series at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday, and, if necessary, 5:07 p.m. Sunday. Online tickets are on sale.