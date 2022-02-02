HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila has been named the CCHA Goaltender of January the league announced on Monday (Feb. 2).

Pietila, a junior from Howell, Michigan, backstopped the Huskies to a 4-0 record in January with a 1.0 goals-against average and .952 save percentage. He earned back-to-back shutouts at Lake Superior State (Jan. 14-15), not allowing a Lakers goal for the third straight game. Pietila also stopped 48 shots in a CCHA sweep of Bemidji State on January 28-29.

Pietila is a Mike Richter and Hobey Baker candidate and has started all 24 games for the Huskies and is 15-8-1. He ranks second in the CCHA with a 1.79 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. He ranks fourth in the nation in shutouts (4) and seventh in goals-against average.

Latest Posts