HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech junior Blake Pietila has been named the CCHA Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season the league announced on Monday (Feb. 14).

Pietila led the Huskies to a 2-1 record last week. He broke the Tech record for shutouts in a season with his seventh Friday and tied the career shutout mark with his 10th. He had 18 saves at Northern Michigan Tuesday, 25 saves Friday against Bowling Green, and 26 Saturday versus the Falcons. Pietila held a 1.79 goals-against average and .932 save percentage during the week.

Pietila is 18-9-2 this season and ranks fourth in the nation in goals-against average (1.76) and shutouts. He is sixth nationally with his 18 wins. His .922 save percentage ranks second in the CCHA and 16th nationally.

The Huskies stayed at No. 14 in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Top 20 poll with their 18-9-2 overall record and 15-6-1 mark in the CCHA. Tech has its final two road games of the regular season this weekend at Ferris State.

