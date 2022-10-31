HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila is the CCHA Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season the league announced on Monday (Oct. 31).

Pietila pitched back-to-back shutouts to lead Tech to a non-conference sweep of St. Lawrence. The Howell, Michigan native made 18 saves each night in the 6-0 and 3-0 victories to extend his school record with his 12th and 13th career shutouts. Pietila ranks seventh in the nation in save percentage (.944) and eighth in goals-against average (1.51). The Huskies lead the nation in penalty kill percentage (95.7) and are fifth in scoring defense (1.57).

Tech is 4-2-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the CCHA and heads to Bowling Green for the first CCHA road series of the season. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Slater Family Ice Arena.