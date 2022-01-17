HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila has been named the CCHA Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season the league announced on Monday (Jan. 17).

Pietila backstopped No. 19 Michigan Tech to a CCHA series sweep at Lake Superior State over the weekend with a pair of 3-0 shutouts. He earned his fourth and fifth shutouts of the season and now has eight career shutouts. The junior from Howell, Michigan made 21 saves Friday and 11 Saturday. He ranks fourth in the nation in shutouts, seventh in goals-against average (1.81), and second in the CCHA in save percentage (.921). Tech also went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill against LSSU and ranks third in the nation in penalty kill percentage. Pietila has started all 21 games for the Huskies and is 12-8-1.

Tech is 12-8-1 overall and 9-5 in the CCHA and plays Northern Michigan this weekend. The Huskies and Wildcats will meet in Marquette Friday at 6:37 p.m. and Houghton at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

Latest Posts