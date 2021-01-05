Blake Pietila named HCA National Goaltender of the Month

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech sophomore goaltender Blake Pietila has been named the Hockey Commissioners Association National Goaltender of the Month for December.

Pietila led the WCHA with his .955 save percentage during the month. The Howell, Michigan, native tied for the league wins lead with four and was second in the WCHA in goals-against average over the month at 1.52. Pietila was one of only two WCHA netminders with a shutout after a 31-save effort at Bemidji State on December 13. His 43 saves against Minnesota State on December 6 was the top total for a league goaltender in December and stands as the seventh-most nationally this season. He was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week on December 8 and 14 and the WCHA Goaltender of the Month.

Pietila has started six games for the Huskies in his second season. He is fifth in the nation with a .959 save percentage and sixth with a 1.22 goals-against average. He is also second nationally with two shutouts, sixth with four wins, and seventh with a .833 winning percentage.

Michigan Tech takes its five-game winning streak on the road to No. 4 Minnesota State this weekend for the first WCHA road series of the season. The Huskies and Mavericks split their first meeting on December 6-7 in Houghton.

