Blake Pietila named WCHA Goaltender of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech sophomore goaltender Blake Pietila has been named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week the league announced Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Pietila, a native of Howell, Michigan, led the WCHA with a .963 save percentage and 78 saves over the last week. He earned his first career win with 43 saves Sunday in a 3-1 victory over No. 6 Minnesota State. The 43 saves were the most by any WCHA goaltender this season. He stopped 35 shots Monday in a 2-0 loss to the Mavericks.

Pietila has appeared in eight career games for the Huskies with four starts. He holds a career .917 save percentage and 2.57 goals-against average.

Tech is 1-2-1 overall this season and travels to Bemidji State this weekend for a nonconference series. The Huskies and Beavers will meet at 5:07 p.m. Saturday and 3:07 p.m. Sunday at the Sanford Center.

Latest Posts