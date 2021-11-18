Borchert Named Freshman Of The Year, Ten Wildcats Receive All-Conference Honors

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Wildcat football team closed their season last Saturday with a win over Northwood, and ten student-athletes earning all-conference awards, as announced by the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Association, Thursday.

Will Borchert , a freshman from Mukwanago, Wis., earned a spot on the All-GLIAC First Team. The freshman ended the year with a first place finish in the conference, making 112 total tackles. The rookie accounted for 38 solo tackles in his first season, as well as a total of 112 total tackles which led the GLIAC conference and was sixth nationally while his 74 assisted tackles was second best among all Division II players. His instinctual style of play helped lead the Wildcats defensive efforts on the field in that middle linebacker position. Borchert also had one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries to become the GLIAC Freshman of the Year.

Senior, Brady Hanson , made the All-GLIAC First Team with 29 solo tackles and 41 assists for the season. This is Hanson’s second All-GLIAC selection, with an honorable mention award last year.

Defensive lineman John McMullen , offensive lineman Trevor Hiller , and receiver Wyatt Davis all represented the ‘Cats on the second team conference list.

Andre Whitley , Daniel Riser , Drake Davis , Payton Muljo , and Tyquan Cox rounded out the conference selections, earning All-GLIAC Honorable Mentions.

