HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech co-captain Brett Thorne has been named the CCHA Defenseman of the Month for November the league announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

Thorne helped Michigan Tech to a 5-1-2 month, posting league-highs in assists (6) and plus/minus (+6) over six games while ranking sixth in points per game (1.00) and seventh in blocked shots (11). The co-captain aided a defensive unit that allowed just 2.33 goals per game and posted one shutout. His month was highlighted by collecting a CCHA-best four assists in the Huskies’ 4-3 victory at St. Thomas on November 18. Thorne has been an integral part of a Tech defense that ranks fifth in the nation in scoring defense (2.0) and eighth in penalty-killing percentage (.867).

The No. 18 ranked Huskies are 9-3-3 overall and atop the CCHA standings with a 5-2-3 mark. Tech plays a home-and-away series with Northern Michigan this weekend. The Wildcats will host Friday at 7:07 p.m. at the Berry Events Center with the series wrapping up Saturday at 6:07 p.m. at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss is Saturday sponsored by University Images. The first 200 fans will receive a stuffed animal from University Images to throw onto the ice during the first intermission. Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game to donate. All stuffed animals received will be donated to the Toys For Tots program.

Fans are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to drop off in the red bins just inside the MacInnes Student Ice Arena entrances for the Salvation Army Can Drive.

Fans can pick a tag from one of the three Angel Trees in the Mac. You will then purchase a toy for the age/gender on the tag and drop off the unwrapped present at the Salvation Army or one of their drop-off locations.

General admission tickets for Saturday’s game are on sale at the SDC Central Ticket Office along with a limited number of seats.