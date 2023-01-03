HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech junior Brett Thorne has been named the CCHA Defenseman of the Week the league announced on Tuesday. Thorne received the honor for the second time this season.

Thorne led all CCHA blueliners with two points on a goal and an assist at the Great Lakes Invitational, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Both of his points came in the Huskies’ victory over then-No. 11 Michigan State in the GLI Third Place game, as his goal, which came on the power play, tied the score at 2-2 with just 1:13 left in regulation. He then assisted on Arvid Caderoth‘s overtime winner. Thorne is third on the Huskies and ranks fourth amongst CCHA defensemen with 12 points.

No. 16 Michigan Tech is 12-6-3 overall and 7-4-3 in the CCHA. Tech is in Arizona for the Desert Hockey Classic and opens the tournament against the host Arizona State on Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Mountain. The Huskies play at 5:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Mountain on the second day against either Air Force or No. 6 Boston University. The Sun Devils are keeping the late time slot even if it isn’t the Desert Hockey Classic Championship Game.