HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Brett Thorne has been named to the All-CCHA Second Team the league announced on Tuesday. Thorne leads the team with a plus-15 rating and leads Tech defensemen with 18 points after three goals and 15 assists.

Thorne appeared in 33 games and tallied the game-winning goal against St. Thomas in the opening game of the CCHA Playoffs. He also scored the game-tying goal in the GLI Third Place Game against Michigan State which the Huskies won in overtime. He ranks second on the team with 46 blocked shots and is seventh amongst CCHA defensemen in assists (15) and points (18). Thorne also plays a key part of the Michigan Tech defense that is fourth in the nation in scoring defense (2.11) and fourth in penalty-killing percentage (.860).

Thorne was the CCHA Defenseman of the Month for November and was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Week three times. He was also honored on the GLI All-Tournament Team. Thorne had three multi-point games, including a career-high four assists at St. Thomas in a 2-0 shutout win.

Thorne played in 23 CCHA games this season for the Huskies, totaling 14 assists. Finishing a league-best plus-13, he was eighth amongst defensemen in scoring and 10th overall. One of only five players to record four points in a game during CCHA play, he had four helpers at St. Thomas on November 18. He had 57 shots on goal and blocked 34 defensively.

The CCHA will be announcing its all-conference teams and award recipients throughout the week. Kyle Kukkonen was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team on Monday. The All-CCHA First Team announcement takes place Tuesday afternoon with major awards being released on Wednesday and Thursday.

2023 All-CCHA Second Team

F Andre Ghantous, Northern Michigan

F Nathan Burke, Bowling Green

F Louis Boudon, Lake Superior State

D Akito Hirose, Minnesota State

D Brett Thorne, Michigan Tech

G Mattias Sholl, Bemidji State

2023 CCHA All-Rookie Team

F Lleyton Roed, Bemidji State

F Kyle Kukkonen, Michigan Tech*

F Joey Larson, Northern Michigan

D Josh Zinger, Northern Michigan*

D Dalton Norris, Bowling Green

G Beni Halasz, Northern Michigan

*unanimous selection