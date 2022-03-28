EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey – Michigan Tech hockey senior forward Brian Halonen has signed a two-year, two-way entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils, Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced on Monday (March 28). Halonen was an undrafted free agent.

The contract will begin with the 2022-23 season. Halonen will sign an American Hockey League Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) and report to the AHL affiliate Utica Comets this week.

Halonen, a native of Delano, Minnesota, appeared in 139 games for the Huskies and tallied 105 points with 53 goals and 52 assists. He became the 68th player in program history to reach the 100-point milestone and ended his career ranked 58th in points. Halonen is a Hobey Baker Top 10 Finalist and was named to the All-CCHA First Team.

Halonen tallied a career-high 44 points as a senior in 37 games. He tallied 21 goals and 23 assists and led the nation in even-strength goals (18). He led the CCHA in points (36) and goals (16) during conference games. He also ranked fifth in the CCHA in assists (20) during league games and had an 11-game point streak from December 30-February 12, tallying eight goals and 10 assists during the stretch.

Halonen was named the CCHA Forward of the Month for February after tallying 14 points with six goals and eight assists and was named the Michigan Tech Winter Carnival MVP for the second time in his career with a goal and two assists in the series. Halonen scored game-winning goals at Clarkson (Oct. 29) and in overtime against St. Thomas (Dec. 10). He received all-conference honors for the second time in his career after being on the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2019.

As a freshman, Halonen received the team’s Norbert Matovich Memorial Outstanding Freshman Award after tallying 21 points with 12 goals and nine assists in 35 games. He had 22 points as a sophomore, 18 as a junior, and a career-high 44 as a senior. He has tallied 11 power-play and 10 game-winning goals in his career.

Prior to Michigan Tech, Halonen played 67 games in the USHL for Des Moines and tallied 37 points on 18 goals and 19 assists. He was a Minnesota All-State selection for Delano High School and tallied 167 points in 96 high games across three seasons. The Tigers were sectional champions in 2017.

(VIA MTU ATHLETICS)

Latest Posts