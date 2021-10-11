Broetzman and Pietila named CCHA Players of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Alec Broetzman and Blake Pietila have been named CCHA Players of the Week the league announced on Monday (Oct. 11). Broetzman is the CCHA Forward of the Week and Pietila is the CCHA Goaltender of the Week.

Broetzman, a senior from Hudson, Wisconsin, led all CCHA players with five points on the weekend. The co-captain had a goal each night in the non-conference sweep at No. 13 Wisconsin, including the game-winner in the first period on Saturday. Broetzman scored Tech’s fifth goal Friday and had two assists in the second period. He added the second goal for the Huskies Saturday and set up Logan Pietila for his third goal of the weekend later in the game. Broetzman has 67 career points with 39 goals and 28 assists.

Blake Pietila, a junior from Howell, Michigan, leads the CCHA with a 1.50 goals-against average and .952 save percentage. He recorded 38 saves Friday in a 5-2 win and stopped 21 shots Saturday in a 5-1 victory. He tallied his 15th and 16th career wins and backstopped Tech’s penalty kill which went 5-for-5 in the series.

No. 16 Michigan Tech plays its home opener against No. 17 Notre Dame at 7:07 p.m. Friday night at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in the first visit by the Fighting Irish since January 1982. Tech then hosts the USA Hockey National Team Development Program on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. for an exhibition game.

