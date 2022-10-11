HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior Carissa Beyer has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week the league announced on Monday (Oct. 10).

Carissa Beyer helped lead Michigan Tech to a weekend sweep at the SDC Gym. Beyer tallied 59 digs, averaging 8.43 per set. She had a career-high 35 digs in a 3-1 win over Saginaw Valley State Friday and added 24 in a sweep of Wayne State Saturday. The senior ranks third in the GLIAC with 4.56 digs per set.

Tech is 12-6 overall and 6-5 in the GLIAC and wraps up nonconference play this weekend with the annual Midwest Region Crossover Tournament that features teams from the GLIAC, GMAC, and GLVC. The Huskies play Ashland at 3 p.m. and Indianapolis at 8 p.m. Friday to begin the tournament. Tech will wrap up the weekend on Saturday.