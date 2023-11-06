MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team took care of business in the dome this evening, defeating the Purdue Northwest Pride 3-0 and securing home-field advantage for the remainder of the playoffs.

The ‘Cats came out on the front foot to start the match, with Molly Pistorius scoring 25 seconds in. It was all ‘Cats in the first half after the goal, as they would go on to outshoot the Pride 11-0 in the first half, with five on target.

The Wildcats continued its strong play in the second half, with goals coming from Pistorius and Angelina Perritano to give the ‘Cats a three-goal cushion. Jillian Thompson made two saves en route to her 13th shutout of the season, and the ‘Cats came away victorious.

The Wildcats now improve to 14-1-4 overall with a 7-0-3 home record, and the Pride fall to 2-13-3 as its season came to a close.

Cat Nips

Molly Pistorius scored twice, her third multi-goal game of the season and GLIAC leading 12th goal

Angelina Perritano scored the third goal of the evening, moving her goal total to three with two in her last four games

Both Sami Brown and Caitlyn Trombley registered assists on the evening

Jillian Thompson recorded her GLIAC leading 13th shutout and 13th win on the season, continuing her climb up the NMU record books

The Wildcats out shot the Pride 23-5, with 11 to two on target

The ‘Cats recorded six corner kicks to the Prides’ two

PNW was issued a red card in the dying minutes of the match

The Wildcats now improve to 7-0-3 at home this season

How It Happened

1st Half

The Wildcats didn’t take long to strike, as Molly Pistorius netted her 11th goal of the season and first of the 2023 playoffs just 25 seconds into the match, giving the Wildcats an early 1-0 advantage.

The ‘Cats continued to play on the front foot, as the ‘Cats outhsot the Pride 6-0 in the first 30 minutes of the match.

The ‘Cats registered its next best chance of the match, coming off the foot of Sami Brown. Brown received a through-ball pass from Megan Kirby down the right side, and she was all alone with the keeper. Brown crossed the right edge of the box all alone, fired the ball with her right foot, but the keeper was in position to make the save.

The ‘Cats strode to the locker room with a 1-0 lead, and outshooting the Pide 11-0 with five on target.

2nd Half

Molly Pistorius picked up her second goal of the evening from a Wildcat set piece. The ball was just on the NMU attacking side, and Brooke Pietila fired a free kick on target. The goalkeeper was unable to keep a good handle, the rebound dropped to Caitlyn Trombley, and she tapped a pass to Pistorius who had a wide open net to look at with the keeper off her line, finishing her chance in traffic.

Haley Gruener had a quality look with just over five minutes left, as she was wide open down the right side. She crossed over the 18-yard box and took a great strike with her right foot that narrowly missed the crossbar.

Angelina Perritano cleaned up on a rebound opportunity late in the match, and extended the Wildcat lead to three with two minutes left.

The ‘Cats would hold on to the 3-0 lead, punching their ticket to host the final rounds of the GLIAC playoffs in Marquette.

Up Next

The Wildcats will host the remainder of the GLIAC playoffs, with the Wildcats hosting the Ferris State Bulldogs on Friday, November 10, at 3 p.m.