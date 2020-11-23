Cats season opener postponed, NMU cancels first five non-conference games

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Nov. 23, 2020 – The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Monday that the Dec. 2 WCHA season-opening contest between Northern Michigan and Lake Superior State has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Northern Michigan hockey program. Additionally, NMU announced Monday it is cancelling its first five non-conference games of the 2020-21 season due to the positive tests.

In addition to the Dec. 2 postponement, NMU’s home non-conference game vs. Lake Superior State on Nov. 25; it’s home-and-home non-conference series with Michigan Tech on Nov. 27-28 and a home non-conference series with Bemidji State on Dec. 4-5 have been cancelled.

A decision on the new date for the WCHA contest will be announced by the league office in the coming weeks.

