MARQUETTE, Mich. – The NMU women’s basketball team controlled every aspect of the game on home court today, winning a decisive 68-43 contest against the Timberwolves.

The ‘Cats controlled the middle two frames, out-scoring the Timberwolves 38-14 in the second and third quarters. The ‘Cats shot 13-27 from the field and 7-13 from beyond the arc, while holding the Timberwolves to 5-29 from the field and 2-12 from beyond the arc in that span.

Jacy Weisbrod posted season-highs in points (17) and three-point FGs (5) to lead the ‘Cats scorers along with posting three assists and three rebounds. Makaylee Kuhn earned a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Alyssa Nimz earned 10 rebounds to go along with her eight points.

The ‘Cats now improve to 8-3 overall, and the Timberwolves fall to 5-4 overall.

Cat Nips

The ‘Cats are currently riding a four-game win streak, outsourcing their opponents 296-206 in that frame

The Wildcats recorded season-highs in 3-pts made (13) and rebounds (48)

Jacy Weisbrods’ five 3-pt fgs tie a team individual high (Newcomer, 12/9)

With her 11 points today, Kuhn moves to 1,675 career points, 42 points back of the NMU all-time record (1,699).

How It Happened

1st Quarter

The ‘Cats ended the first frame with a two-point lead at 17-15, shooting 7-20 from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc. NMU dominated the glass in the first quarter, out-rebounding the Timberwolves 13-8 with six offensive boards to one, and forced the Timberwolves to turn the ball over four times.

2nd Quarter

The ‘Cats defense was overwhelming for the Timberwolves in the second half, as the Wildcats defense forced tough shots from the Timberwolves, holding them to shoot 3-18 from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc. The ‘Cats, on the other hand, put up great numbers in the second frame as they put up 15 points from 5-12 shooting from the field and 4-7 from beyond the arc. The ‘Cats outrebounded the Timberwolves 15-9.

After the First Two Frames

At the halfway point, three Wildcats had eight points, those being Makaylee Kuhn, Kayla Tierney, and Sarah Newcomer. Kuhn dominated the glass, pulling down 10 rebounds in the first half alone, shooting 3-9 from the field, and 2-3 from the three-point line. Mackenzie Holzwart contributed three assists with two points and four rebounds, and Tierney matched Kuhn going 2-3 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats led 32-23 at the half and shot 12-32 from the field with an impressive 7-14 from three while holding the Timberwolves to 9-32 shooting from the field and 4-15 from beyond the arc. The ‘Cats outpaced the Wolves 27-18 on rebounds, pulling down seven offensive boards to boot.

3rd Quarter

The ‘Cats continued dominance coming out of the break, scoring 23 points to the Timberwolves six and extending the lead to 26 points at 55-29. The ‘Cats shot 8-15 from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc while holding the Timberwolves to shoot 2-11 from the field and 1-5 from beyond the arc.

4th Quarter

The ‘Cats closed out the game down the stretch, outrebounding the Timberwolves 11-8 with 10 defensive boards to close out the match 68-43. The ‘Cats shot 5-12 from the field and 3-7 from the arc in the final frame, while holding the Timberwolves to 6-19 shooting and 0-7 from the three-point line.

Up Next

The ‘Cats are back in action after the new year, resuming GLIAC play as they travel downstate to play Davenport and Grand Valley on January 4 and 6, 2024