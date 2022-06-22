MARQUETTE, Mich. – The CCHA has announced the 2021-22 Academic Awards. NMU had 22 athletes named to the All-Academic Team, while 16 were awarded Scholar-Athlete status.

All-Academic Team

To earn a spot on the All-Academic team players must have:

Completed one year of residency at the present institution by the end of the current academic year (Freshman & transfer students are immediately eligible).

Have a grade point average of at least 3.00 (4.00 scale) for the previous two semesters or three quarters.

or

May qualify if overall GPA is at least 3.00 for all terms at the present institution.

NMU All-Academic team:

Tyrell Boucher

Mack Byers

Mikey Colella

Trevor Cosgrove

Vincent De Mey

Rico DiMatteo

Tim Erkkila

Alex Frye

Reilly Funk

Oscar Geschwind

Andre Ghantous

Charlie Glockner

Bo Hanson

Jett Jungels

Nolan Kent

Garrett Klee

Connor Marritt

Joseph Nardi

Ben Newhouse

Michael Van Unen

Rylan Van Unen

Tanner Vescio

Brett Willits

Scholar-Athlete

To earn Scholar-Athlete status, players must have:

A grade point average of at least 3.50 (4.00 scale) for the most recently completed semester or quarter at the present institution or have an overall cumulative GPA of at least 3.50. Student-athletes in the first year of undergraduate residency at the present institution during the current academic year are not eligible for this award (graduate transfers may be eligible for this award based on their final overall undergraduate GPA).



NMU Scholar-Athletes:

Tyrell Boucher

Mack Byers

Mikey Colella

Trevor Cosgrove

Vincent De Mey

Rico DiMatteo

Tim Erkkila

Andre Ghantous

Bo Hanson

Jett Jungels

Nolan Kent

Connor Marritt

Ben Newhouse

Michael Van Unen

Rylan Van Unen

Tanner Vescio

Brett Willits



The full release from the CCHA can be found HERE.

Congratulations Wildcats!