MARQUETTE, Mich. – The CCHA has announced the 2021-22 Academic Awards. NMU had 22 athletes named to the All-Academic Team, while 16 were awarded Scholar-Athlete status.
All-Academic Team
To earn a spot on the All-Academic team players must have:
- Completed one year of residency at the present institution by the end of the current academic year (Freshman & transfer students are immediately eligible).
- Have a grade point average of at least 3.00 (4.00 scale) for the previous two semesters or three quarters.
or
- May qualify if overall GPA is at least 3.00 for all terms at the present institution.
NMU All-Academic team:
Tyrell Boucher
Mack Byers
Mikey Colella
Trevor Cosgrove
Vincent De Mey
Rico DiMatteo
Tim Erkkila
Alex Frye
Reilly Funk
Oscar Geschwind
Andre Ghantous
Charlie Glockner
Bo Hanson
Jett Jungels
Nolan Kent
Garrett Klee
Connor Marritt
Joseph Nardi
Ben Newhouse
Michael Van Unen
Rylan Van Unen
Tanner Vescio
Brett Willits
Scholar-Athlete
To earn Scholar-Athlete status, players must have:
- A grade point average of at least 3.50 (4.00 scale) for the most recently completed semester or quarter at the present institution or have an overall cumulative GPA of at least 3.50.
- Student-athletes in the first year of undergraduate residency at the present institution during the current academic year are not eligible for this award (graduate transfers may be eligible for this award based on their final overall undergraduate GPA).
NMU Scholar-Athletes:
Tyrell Boucher
Mack Byers
Mikey Colella
Trevor Cosgrove
Vincent De Mey
Rico DiMatteo
Tim Erkkila
Andre Ghantous
Bo Hanson
Jett Jungels
Nolan Kent
Connor Marritt
Ben Newhouse
Michael Van Unen
Rylan Van Unen
Tanner Vescio
Brett Willits
The full release from the CCHA can be found HERE.
Congratulations Wildcats!