Central Michigan scores 25 in 4th quarter, beats EMU 31-23

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Lew Nichols III had two fourth-quarter touchdown runs and finished with a career-high 196 yards rushing, and Central Michigan (3-1, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) scored 25 points in the final quarter to beat Eastern Michigan 31-23.

Nichols scored from the 9 and 1 to cap long drives, and Kobe Lewis scored on a 9-yard touchdown run for the Chippewas with 1:43 remaining.

Lewis finished with 106 yards rushing. Preston Hutchinson was 23 of 37 for 365 yards passing, threw three interceptions and had two touchdown runs for Eastern Michigan (0-4, 0-4).

