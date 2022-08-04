MARQUETTE, Mich. – Chenzo comes from a diverse background, with his most recent stint being at Youngstown State (YSU). Most recently at YSU, he worked on the offensive side of the ball as the offensive quality control and camp director. In this position, Funari worked closely with tight ends and fullbacks, managed offensive support staff, and created daily install presentations and offensive playbook drawings.

Before his time with the offense, Chenzo held the same position on the defensive side of the ball at YSU. He oversaw all data input necessary for opponent offense and defensive self-scout breakdowns, created weekly opponent scouting reports, maintained and organized video libraries, and served as camp director for all prospective student-athlete camps.

Prior to his time at Youngstown State, he served as an Associate Engineer at Space X. Chenzo received his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science at Ohio State, and went on to receive his masters from Purdue University in 2019.