MARQUETTE, Mich. – Coach Grant Potulny will serve as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team.

He is making his fourth appearance on a U.S. National Junior Team staff after serving on the bench for both gold medal-winning teams in 2017 and 2013. Potulny also served on the bronze-winning 2018 team.

The World Junior tournament takes place on Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. It was initially supposed to take place from Dec. 26, 2021, to Jan. 5, 2022, but was canceled due to COVID-19.



Congratulations Coach!