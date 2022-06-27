MARQUETTE, Mich. – NMU Hockey’s Coach Grant Potulny has been named the 38th President of the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA).

The three-year term will begin on July 1, 2022, for Potulny. He will take over for the current President, Paul Hebert, whose three-year term concludes on June 30, 2022.

The AHCA was formed in 1947 in Boston, Mass. by coaches concerned about college hockey. The association has grown over the years to support professional, junior, high school, and youth hockey coaches, as well as referees, administrators, sales representatives, journalists, and fans.

The AHCA helps maintain the highest possible standards in hockey and the hockey profession, establish good fellowship and social contact, and maintain high educational standards when coaching the game of ice hockey.

Coach Grant Potulny noted, “For over 70 years, the AHCA has focused on advancing the game of hockey in the United States. I am honored to be in a position to help move forward and advance our game at all levels of hockey in the United States”.

For more information about the AHCA, look HERE.