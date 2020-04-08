College baseball talent level to go up with change to draft

FILE – In this June 26, 2019, file photo, Michigan coach Erik Bakich, center, is hugged by Michigan’s Ako Thomas (4) as they watch Vanderbilt celebrate after Vanderbilt defeated Michigan to win Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb. As disappointing as it’s been to have the college baseball season shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Michigan coach Erik Bakich sees a silver lining. “I do think the coming years will be the deepest college baseball has ever been,” he said. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

(AP) — College baseball stands to benefit from Major League Baseball’s decision to shorten its 2020 draft to as few as five rounds and limit signing bonuses for undrafted free agents to $20,000.

The college game also will have older and more experienced players because of the NCAA’s decision to allow players whose season was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic to return to school in 2021 with the same eligibility standing as in 2020.

Michigan coach Erik Bakich says the talent level in the college game could be the deepest ever.