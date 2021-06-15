Houghton, Michigan (WJMN) – Both the Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State Hockey teams will be making the jump to the C.C.H.A next season. While a new era of hockey will begin, an old rivalry is only getting stronger.
According to a tweet sent by Brad Elliott Schlossman, college hockey beat writer for the Grand Forks Herald, the Lakers may have some extra motivation to beat the Huskies next fall.
It stems from some fine print in LSSU head coach Damon Whitten’s new six-year contract extension.
The added incentive could be bulletin board material for the Huskies entering next season. This response from MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan tells it all.
One thing is for sure, the C.C.H.A. will not lack any drama entering the first year of play next Fall.
Latest Posts
- A college hockey rivalry is re-igniting during the offseason
- “It’s been one of those quiet off-seasons you dream about”: Aaron Rodgers talks ahead of The Match
- Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
- Morgane Metraux wins 2021 Island Resort Championship in record-setting fashion
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc leading the Island Resort Championship heading into final day