A college hockey rivalry is re-igniting during the offseason

Houghton, Michigan (WJMN) – Both the Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State Hockey teams will be making the jump to the C.C.H.A next season. While a new era of hockey will begin, an old rivalry is only getting stronger.

According to a tweet sent by Brad Elliott Schlossman, college hockey beat writer for the Grand Forks Herald, the Lakers may have some extra motivation to beat the Huskies next fall.

It stems from some fine print in LSSU head coach Damon Whitten’s new six-year contract extension.

Looking to spice up the U.P. rivalry? Lake Superior State coach Damon Whitten's new contract offers a $2,000 bonus for sweeping the season series against Michigan Tech. — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) June 14, 2021

The added incentive could be bulletin board material for the Huskies entering next season. This response from MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan tells it all.

Thanks for sharing. Good to know. https://t.co/ZUlI3U81GS — Joe Shawhan (@jrshawha) June 15, 2021

One thing is for sure, the C.C.H.A. will not lack any drama entering the first year of play next Fall.

