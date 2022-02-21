HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Laura De Marchi and Hayden Huttula have been named recipients of the 2021 Fall GLIAC Commissioner’s Award the conference announced on Monday. The awards are presented after the fall, winter, and spring athletic seasons to six female and six male student-athletes that excel both in the classroom and in competition.

Michigan Tech setter Laura De Marchi received the GLIAC Commissioner’s Award for the third straight year. She was named an AVCA First Team All-American, CoSIDA Academic All-American, AVCA Midwest Region Player of the Year, GLIAC Setter of the Year, and All-GLIAC First Team. The fifth-year senior from Milan, Italy, led the GLIAC and was seventh in NCAA Division II with 11.39 assists per set. She broke the school and GLIAC record for career assists (5,532). She also holds the school record for career assists per set (11.75) and ranks seventh in program history in career digs (1,390). De Marchi helped lead the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight time and an NCAA win for the second straight tournament. The Huskies also captured the GLIAC regular-season title for the third time in school history. She holds a 3.75 grade-point average in biomedical engineering and electrical engineering.

Michigan Tech football captain and starting center Hayden Huttula was honored with the GLIAC Commissioner’s Award for the first time in his career. Huttula was named an AFCA First Team All-American, All-GLIAC Second Team, and Fall 2021 Dean’s List. The junior from Hartland, Michigan helped the Huskies to a 6-4 record (5-2 GLIAC) this season snapping the football to quarterback Will Ark, who was sacked 17 times and completed 51.8 percent of his passes for 1,715 yards. Huttula started all 10 games and helped the Huskies achieve 17.1 first downs per game. In 2019, he was recognized as All-GLIAC First Team and 2019 Don Hansen Third Team All-Super Region 3. He holds a 3.77 grade-point average in mechanical engineering.

Others receiving the GLIAC Commissioner’s Award for the fall were:

• Hannah Becker, Grand Valley State

• Katie O’Connell, Ferris State

• Bri Rogers, Ferris State

• Cecilia Steinwascher, Grand Valley State

• Grace VerHage, Ferris State

• Zane Aldrich, Northwood

• Alexandre Durand, Parkside

• Isaac Harding, Grand Valley State

• Olalere Oladipo, Ferris State

• CarLee Stimpfel, Saginaw Valley State

Latest Posts