Dickinson-led No. 10 Michigan routs No. 16 Minnesota 82-57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points to help No. 10 Michigan pull away and beat No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 to remain unbeaten. The Wolverines had a 19-point edge in the second half after leading by just six points after a sloppy first half. Dickinson led the way before and after halftime, making 12 of 15 shots and grabbing eight rebounds. The Golden Gophers made fewer than one-third of their shots and only Marcus Carr scored in double figures. Carr was held to 14 points after entering the game averaging 22-plus points per game.
