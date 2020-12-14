Dickinson scores 20 to lift Michigan past Penn St. 62-58

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech sophomore goaltender Blake Pietila was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week and junior defenseman Colin Swoyer is the WCHA Defenseman of the Week the league announced on Monday (Dec. 14).

Pietila earned the award for the second week in a row after he led the WCHA in goals-against average (0.64) and save percentage (.976). He had the league's only shutout of the weekend after stopping 31 shots Sunday in a 3-0 win for the first shutout of his career. The Howell, Michigan native also had 10 saves in relief on Saturday. The sophomore is second in the WCHA with a 1.13 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage.