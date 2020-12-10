Dickinson’s 18 leads Michigan past Toledo 91-71
by: Jake DurantPosted: / Updated:
LATEST SPORTS VIDEO
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots and Michigan defeated Toledo 91-71 in their first meeting in 37 years. Isaiah Livers hit three 3-pointers and added 16 points for the Wolverines . The game was just scheduled on Tuesday after North Carolina State announced Monday it had to back out of the scheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. The last time the Rockets played the Wolverines was Nov. 26, 1983. Setric Millner Jr. and Spencer Littleson both had 14 points for the Rockets.