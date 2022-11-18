Crookston, Minn. – The Northern Michigan University Women’s Basketball team traveled to Crookston Minnesota for a clash against the Golden Eagles. After a slow start, NMU dominated the second-half and got 20 points apiece from Makaylee Kuhn and Mackenzie Holzwart for a 74-64 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.

First Quarter

The Golden Eagles started with possession and scored, but the ‘Cats followed that up with back-to-back buckets from Ana Rhude and Mackenzie Holzwart to take an early lead.

Rhude and Holzwart continued to put up points for the ‘Cats midway through the first, as they had six (6) and four (4) respectively.

The ‘Cats end the first quarter behind, by a score of 25-14. Elena Alaix and Abi Fraaza both had scores to aid the ‘Cats.

Second Quarter

The ‘Cats came out firing, as the first two buckets of the quarter belonged to Makaylee Kuhn for her first four (4) points of the evening.

Vivianne Jende got herself involved, as some hard work in the paint drew fouls and she makes three (3) from the charity stripe.

The Eagles took a 9-0 run halfway through the frame and a 36-21 lead.

A free-throw from Andrea Perez and a three-point play from Mackenzie Holzwart saw the ‘Cats cut back into the lead with a 4-0 run.

Holzwart drained a pair of free throws and the ‘Cats rode a 6-0 run into halftime.

The ‘Cats trailed by a score of 36-28. Holzwart (10) and Rhude (6) led in points and Makaylee Kuhn had four (4) points with two (2) assists.

Third Quarter

The third frame started with lots of defense, and the first points came a minute and a half into the frame off a Makaylee Kuhn layup.

Abi Fraaza made a pair of free throws, the ‘Cats got a steal on defense, and Fraaza made a layup to get the ‘Cats within three points.

Alyssa Nimz gave the ‘Cats their first lead of the night off a corner triple assisted by Elena Alaix.

Holzwart converted on a three-point play to extend the ‘Cats lead and give her 13 points in the final minutes of the third. A Kuhn bucket seconds later and the ‘Cats found themselves on a 14-0 run.

An Abi Fraaza bucket as time expires extended the ‘Cats lead of 54-47 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

Fourth Quarter

The ‘Cats stayed hot, starting the fourth with a corner three from Holzwart off a sweet dish from Kuhn.

Kuhn stayed dominant, making a pair of free throws and a bucket that extended the ‘Cats lead and their 7-0 run to start the quarter.

A great defensive stance and Sarah Newcomer’s first points of the game extended the ‘Cats lead to 12.

A Kuhn layup followed by a Golden Eagle three-pointer and the game was 68-61 Wildcat lead.

The Wildcats would go on to win 74-64, capped off by a pair of Mackenzie Holzwart free throws that got her to 20 points on the evening.

Postgame Notes

Makaylee Kuhn and Mackenzie Holzwart led the ‘Cats in points with 20 each.

Ana Rhude led the ‘Cats with 10 rebounds to go with her six (6) points.

The Wildcats were 23-59 from the field, made 25-29 free throws, and out-rebounded the Eagles 48 to 29.

The ‘Cats outscored the Eagles 46-28 in the last two quarters.

Up Next

The ‘Cats travel to Marshall, Minnesota for a matchup against the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs on Sunday.