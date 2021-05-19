Famed Mason Cup to be presented to CCHA Playoff champion

May 19, 2021

CCHA – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association announced today that the league has secured the rights to the Mason Cup and that the prestigious trophy will now be awarded to the CCHA Playoffs postseason tournament champion annually. With the Mason Cup joining the historic MacNaughton Cup as part of the CCHA family, the CCHA now has arguably the best trophy tandem in collegiate hockey.



The Mason Cup is named after legendary Lake Superior State, Bowling Green State, and Michigan State coach Ron Mason, whose name appeared on the trophy a league-high 13 times. Mason was instrumental in the establishment and success of the CCHA, helping it to grow into one of the most powerful college hockey conferences of all time.



“Ron Mason was one of the most influential coaches in the history of college hockey and we could not be happier to continue to honor his legacy,” said CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia. “We are proud to announce the Mason Cup will continue to be awarded to the CCHA Playoff Champions beginning next season.”



For his contributions in helping build the CCHA, a unanimous vote from league athletic directors and coaches elected to rename the ‘CCHA Tournament Championship Trophy’ as the Mason Cup on Oct. 3, 2000.



Mason was recognized as the most successful coach in NCAA ice hockey history between 1993 and 2012 earning an impressive 924 wins in that span. On December 2, 2013, Mason was inducted into the U.S Hockey Hall of Fame.



The Mason Cup was first awarded 20 years ago in 2001 and is widely recognized as one of the most prized trophies in all of hockey.

Latest Posts