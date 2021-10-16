Finlandia Volleyball – Lions Fall In Battle With Titans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Finlandia University volleyball team (9-11) lost 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-15) to Illinois Wesleyan (13-10) , Friday afternoon at McPhee PE Center.

In the first set, Illinois Wesleyan scored the first 12 points to take control.

In the second set, Finlandia battled with the Titans in the early going. The Lions forced an error to close to 8-5. IWU went on a 6-2 run to effectively end the set.

In the third set, FinnU and Illinois Wesleyan battle back-and-forth to start it out. Sophomore Joslynn Perala ripped the ball down the line to make it 8-7, Titans. IWU scored four straight points to take charge.

For Finlandia, senior Taylor Talerico collected nine digs while freshman Emma DeKiewiet had three block assists.

Finlandia stays in Eau Claire, Saturday, Oct. 16 taking on UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse. The matches are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CST, respectively.

