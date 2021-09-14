Finlandia Women’s Soccer Knocks Aside The Rams

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – It was a historic win as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (2-1-1) beat North Central (Minn.) (1-3) 3-2, Saturday afternoon at Elliot Park Field. The Lions were 0-8 against the Rams coming into the contest.

North Central looked to keep the record perfect as it scored just 39 seconds into the contest. After several close calls for Finlandia, junior Marissa Schilling got her own rebound and scored at the 26:49 mark.

Less than four minutes later, freshman Shannon Mattson broke through the defense and fired the ball into the twine to make it 2-1, Lions.

With 6:35 gone in the second half, Mattson fired a perfect pass to senior India Charles. Charles converted to put FinnU up 3-1. The Rams scored with just under 20 minutes to go to close to one. NCU would have just one shot the rest of the way.

Finlandia had 20 shots with 12 on goal, five corner kicks and was called for four fouls.

North Central had nine shots with five on goal, five corner kicks and was called for two fouls. Arien Fritts had nine saves.

Finlandia closes out the road trip, Sunday, Sept. 12 taking on St. Olaf. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CST.

