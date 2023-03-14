HANCOCK, Mich. – Junior Natalie Bartle added to her trophy case as she was named to the D3hoops.com All-Region 9 second team.

Bartle is the first basketball player, male or female, to earn D3hoops.com honors in school history. She is now on the All-American Ballot.

Bartle has had an impressive first season for the Lions, averaging 21.41 points, 7.14 rebounds, 5.05 assists and 3.86 steals per game while shooting 80.4% from the line. She has scored in double-figures in 21 games with a streak of 13 games and has recorded five double-doubles. Bartle averaged 5.55 defensive rebounds per game.

Bartle was named Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year and earned first team honors. She has broken the school record for steals in a game (13) and season (85) and season marks for field goals made (182) and points (527).

Nationally, Bartle is eighth in scoring per game, 10th in steals per game, and 28th in assists per game.