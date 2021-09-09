First Home Game on Horizon for NMU Football

MARQUETTE, Mich. — A return to game action in Marquette is on deck for the Northern Michigan University football team as they are set to host their first contest in the Superior Dome since November 9, 2019.

The Wildcats will take on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Wildcats made their season debut last weekend with a 27-20 win over McKendree University on the road. NMU never trailed in the game as they got on the board first. The Bearcats tied the game twice at 13-13 and 20-20 but a late touchdown pass from Drake Davis to Tyquan Cox gave the Wildcats the win.

Sophomore transfer quarterback Drake Davis made his first start for NMU in the McKendree game. He was 11-18 for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

His first passing touchdown as a Wildcat was a 16-yard pass to Yale Van Dyne. The second touchdown pass of the game won the contest for NMU as a 9-yard pass from Davis to Cox was the final score of the game.

Davis also had a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.

Sophomore Tyshon King had a team-high 158 rushing yards against the Bearcats. Just 46 seconds into the second quarter, King had a 37-yard run into the endzone, that gave NMU their second touchdown of the second game. As a team, the Wildcats ran for 240 yards with an average gain of 6.2-yards per rush. When it came to earning first downs, rushing got NMU across the line 11 times.

Seniors Andre Whitley and Brady Hanson led the team in tackles with seven each. Six of Hanson’s tackles were solo while Whitley brought down five Bearcats alone.

It was sack time for the Wildcats in Illinois as the team registered four quarterback takedowns. Junior John McMullen had 1.5 sacks for a total loss of 12 yards. Rashad Harris and Zach Keen each had one sack with Harris’s leading to a seven-yard loss and Keen’s accounting for a loss of nine. Piotr Krupa assisted on the McMullen sack for a .5 sack and a loss of three yards.

Northern requires a mask to be worn by all individuals, vaccinated and not vaccinated, whenever inside an NMU facility. This includes all areas of all university facilities, including all indoor athletics venues. The only exception is when an individual is actively eating or drinking.

The masking requirement includes all visitors and groups on campus.

The last time the Wildcats and Titans clashed was in 1953 when NMU earned a 36-24 victory. Nine wins have come for the Wildcats against UW-Oshkosh.

Tickets: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/y0jj6n

