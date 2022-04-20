HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team had five Huskies honored with its annual team awards. Laura De Marchi was named the Most Valuable Player, while Carissa Beyer received the Digger Award. Lindy Oujiri was honored with the Scholastic Achievement Award, Olivia Ghormley took home the Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award, and Morgan Radtke was named the Most Improved Player.

Laura De Marchi was named an AVCA First Team All-American, CoSIDA Academic All-American, the AVCA Midwest Region Player of the Year, the GLIAC Setter of the Year, and to the All-GLIAC First Team. The fifth-year senior led the GLIAC and was seventh in NCAA Division II with 11.39 assists per set. She broke the school and GLIAC record for career assists (5,532). She also holds the school record for career assists per set (11.75) and ranks seventh in program history in career digs (1,390).

Carissa Beyer was named to the All-GLIAC Second Team after she ranked third in the conference in digs per set at 4.32 and third in total digs (419). She had 23 matches with double-digit digs and seven 20-dig matches. Beyer was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on November 15 and tallied a career-high 29 digs against St. Cloud State. She was also named to the Midwest Region Crossover All-Tournament Team after averaging 5.17 digs per set on the weekend.

Lindy Oujiri appeared in 19 matches in her second season with the Huskies and tallied 150 kills while hitting .231 as an outside hitter. She holds a 4.0 grade-point average while majoring in biomedical engineering. She ranked 12th in the GLIAC in kills per set (2.78) and 24th in hitting percentage. Oujiri had six matches with double-digit kills, including a season-high 15 at Illinois Springfield. She added 14 kills in the GLIAC Championship Match.

Olivia Ghormley was on the All-GLIAC First Team for the fourth straight season. She became Michigan Tech’s all-time leader in kills on October 15 when she notched her 1,547th kill in the third set against Lewis and finished her five-year career with 1,655 career kills. She ranked fifth in the GLIAC with 3.28 kills per set this season and 10th amongst active NCAA Division II players in career kills per set (3.70) which ranks fourth in program history. Ghormley was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on October 18 and had 13 matches this season with double-digit kills, including a season-high 20 against Northwest Missouri State and also against Hillsdale in the NCAA Tournament.

Morgan Radtke appeared in 28 matches in her third season with the Huskies. She tallied 164 kills and 70 total blocks. Radtke ranked third in the GLIAC with a .312 hitting percentage, fourth with 17 solo blocks, and 11th in total blocks. Radtke had five matches with double-digit kills, including a season-high 14 kills against Missouri S&T and 13 in the GLIAC Championship Match and the NCAA Midwest Regional Quarterfinal win over Wayne State. She tallied seven total blocks in three different matches.

Coach Matt Jennings also named Grace Novotny and Janie Grindland the captains for the 2022 season. Next season’s schedule will be released later this week.

Tech finished the 2021 season with a 25-7 overall record and ranked No. 22 in the final AVCA Top 25 poll. The Huskies won the GLIAC Regular Season Championship for the second straight season and the third time in program history. They went to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Midwest Regional Semifinal for the fifth time in school history.

