Five Lions Earn All-UMAC Honors

HANCOCK, Mich. – Senior Dave Carlson, freshman Byron Owens, freshman Kejuan Sanders and senior McEwen Stapleton were named to the All-UMAC second team for football, as released by the UMAC office. In addition, senior Joshua Eve earned the UMAC All-Sportsmanship Award.

Carlson started all nine games on the defensive line. He had 23 solo tackles with 46 assists for 69 total tackles, three tackles for a loss with two sacks and blocked a kick which led to a safety. Carlson finished fourth in the UMAC for assisted tackles.

Eve started all but one of the nine games this season. He had 18 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown and return 13 kickoffs for 204 yards. Eve leaves FinnU as the all-time leader in all-purpose yards (2515), kickoff returns (88), kickoff return yards (1622) and receiving touchdowns (5).

Owens played in nine games, starting eight at wide receiver for the Lions; he made the second team at receiver and kick returner. He caught 39 passes for 543 yards and three touchdowns and returned 35 kickoffs for 820 yards and a touchdown. Owens averaged 154.86 yards per game in all-purpose yards which is second in the UMAC and 14th for NCAA DIII.

Owens set single-season school records for all-purpose yards (1394) and kickoff return yards. He leads the UMAC in kickoff return average (23.42) and is third for NCAA DIII in total kick return yards. Owens had 399 yards in all-purpose yards vs. Westminster (Mo.) (Oct. 30) which is the best in all NCAA Divisions this season.

Sanders started all eight games he played at linebacker for the Lions. He had 35 solo tackles with 29 assists for 62 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and returned a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown. Sanders set the school season records for sacks and is tied for first in the UMAC.

Stapleton started all nine games at linebacker for the Lions. He had 43 solo tackles with 33 assists for 76 total tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks. Stapleton is third in the UMAC for solo tackles.

