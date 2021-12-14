HOUGHTON, Mich. – Following a successful fall season, Michigan Tech football announced their team awards in a presentation last week. The Huskies improved to a 6-4 record this season, including 5-2 in the GLIAC. Tech won the Miner’s Cup for the 11th straight season with a victory over Northern Michigan 21-14 on October 16. The Huskies also defeated Saginaw Valley State on Senior Day at Kearly Stadium 21-20 to take third place in the conference standings.

TEAM AWARDS

Offensive Scout Player of the Year – Drew Collins (R-Freshman, Quarterback, Montague, Michigan)

Award given to the player who best simulates the opposing team offensive playbook in practice, demonstrating great effort, improvement, and skill to help prepare for future opponents.

Defensive Scout Player of the Year – Jeffrey Price (Freshman, Linebacker, Belleville, Michigan)

Award given to the player who best simulates the opposing team defensive playbook in practice, demonstrating great effort, improvement, and skill to help prepare for future opponents.

Defensive Back of the Year – Michael Bates Jr. (Dearborn, Michigan)

Offensive Lineman of the Year – Hayden Huttula (Center, Hartland, Michigan)

Omar Lajenunesse Academic Award – Jordan Janssen (Senior, Wide Receiver, Kimberly, Wisconsin) and Keegan Delforge (Defensive Line, Birnamwood, Wisconsin)

This award is named for Omar Lajuenesse, Michigan Tech football coach from 1957-62. In 1959, he coached the team to a 6-2 record.

Offensive Lineman of the Year – Hayden Huttula (Center, Hartland, Michigan)

Daniel Dopp Memorial Special Teams Player of the Year Award – Michael Munderloh (Sophomore, Defensive Back, Saint Louis, Michigan)

This award is named for Daniel Dopp, who played for Michigan Tech from 1989-92 and passed away in a car accident on Highway 2 in Iron County.

Iron Man Award – Nate Lajoie (Senior, Nose Tackle, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan)

Offensive Back of the Year – Will Marano (Runningback, Dearborn, Michigan)

Freshman of the Year – Austin Schlicht (Defensive Lineman, Oxford, Michigan)

Fred Baird Defensive Player of the Year Award – Sam Kinne (Metamora, Michigan)

Fred Baird played for the Huskies from 1938-40

Defensive Lineman of the Year – Nate LaJoie (Nose Tackle, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan)

Outstanding Offensive Player – Darius Willis (Wide Receiver, Warren, Michigan)

Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award – Will Ark (Quarterback, Green Bay, Wisconsin)

This award is named after long-time Dean of Student and athletics supporter Harold Meese. Starting as a professor in 1950 in metallurgy, Meese became Dean of Students in 1959 and remained in that position until his retirement in 1984. Meese served as the athletic department’s academic advisor as a volunteer from 1989-94.

Al Bovard Most Valuable Player – Marvin Wright (Wide Receiver, Lansing, Michigan)

Alan J. Bovard came to Michigan Tech in 1947 as athletic director and department head. Bovard expanded the program from four varsity sports to 11, with 17 intramural programs during his tenure. He also coached football for 10 years, including during the 1948 undefeated season (7-0). Bovard was a co-founder of the Huskies Club.

Ted Kearly Award – Hunter Richards (Wide Receiver, Houghton, Michigan)

The Ted Kearly Award goes to a player who exhibits passion, pride, and integrity on and off the field.

The most successful football coach in Michigan Tech history, Ted Kearly guided the Huskies from 1969-72 and compiled a remarkable 29-7 (.806) record. During his tenure, the Huskies won three Northern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles. Kearly took over as athletic director following the 1972 football season and spent 17 successful years in the position. Kearly guided the start of women’s athletics into the Tech program, founded the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame, and saved the school’s football program when the budget was cut 76-percent in 1980.

NATIONAL HONORS

AFCA 1st Team All-America – Hayden Huttula

CONFERENCE HONORS

1st Team All-GLIAC – Sam Kinne

1st Team All-GLIAC – Nate LaJoie

2nd Team All-GLIAC – Drew Wyble

2nd Team All-GLIAC – Jordan Janssen

2nd Team All-GLIAC – Michael Bates Jr.

2nd Team All-GLIAC – Braxton Blackwell

2nd Team All-GLIAC – Hayden Huttula

2nd Team All-GLIAC – Marvin Wright

Honorable Mention All-GLIAC – Will Ark

Honorable Mention All-GLIAC – John Paramski

Honorable Mention All-GLIAC – Darius Willis

Honorable Mention All-GLIAC – Austin Schlicht

Honorable Mention All-GLIAC – Hunter Richards

Latest Posts