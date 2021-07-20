Former North Central star Jason Whitens joining Tom Izzo, Michigan State Spartans

EAST LANSING, (Mich.) – The Michigan State Men’s basketball team is adding some U.P. power to their roster for next season.

Former North Central star Jason Whitens will be joining Tom Izzo and the Spartans basketball team, first reported by the Iron Mountain Daily News.

Whitens heads to East Lansing after transferring from Western Michigan University.

The news was confirmed by Justin Third, who covers the Spartans and works closely with the team.

Can confirm that Tom Izzo has added Western Michigan transfer Jason Whitens to the Michigan State roster.



Source tells me that @JasonWhitens5 will join the program as a preferred walk-on.



The 6’4” guard started 47 games for WMU. First reported by the Iron Mountain Daily News. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) July 20, 2021

Whitens played 19 games for Western Michigan last season where he averaged 5.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 24 assists, 2 blocks, 7 steals.

Latest Posts