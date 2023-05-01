Photo courtesy: Green Bay Men’s Basketball

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WJMN) – Former Iron Mountain star basketball player Foster Wonders has found his new home after transferring from Southern Illinois.

Wonders has officially signed with the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay Phoenix who are now under the guidance of first year head coach, Sundance Wicks. Wicks was hired by Green Bay last March and has already began bringing in top tier talent.

Wicks talked about Wonders glowingly in a press release:

“Michigan’s 2021 Mr. Basketball Runner-up is very familiar with northeastern Wisconsin being from just north of Green Bay in Iron Mountain. Foster is a cold-blooded sniper and a relentless worker. His combination of size, skill, and shooting ability gives him gravity that can disrupt an entire defense. What I think is even more impressive than his shooting ability is his ever-evolving knowledge of the game. ‘Fosty’ studies the game like very few I have ever been around, and he does it out of humility and a true love for the game. Help me welcome the “Wonder Kid,” Foster Wonders to Green Bay!”

Last season as a member of the Saluki’s Wonders played in 24 games. He shot 39 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from the three point line.

Before his collegiate career, Wonders led Iron Mountain to a 83-5 record over four seasons. Wonders is the U.P.’s all time leading scorer with more than 2,200 career points. He is a three-time Mr. U.P. Basketball recipient, and a three-time All-State selection. During his senior season, Wonders led the Mountaineers to a runner up finish in the D3 state tournament finish the season with a 19-1 record.