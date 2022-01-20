HOUGHTON, Mich. (via Michigan Tech Athletics) – The Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan hockey game, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 at the Berry Events Center in Marquette, Mich., has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 23 at 6:07 p.m.

The NMU at Tech game, set for Saturday, Jan. 22 at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton, Mich., will still be played as scheduled. Puck drop is also set for 6:07 p.m.

Ticket information for Saturday’s game at Michigan Tech can be found here. Ticket information for Sunday’s game at Northern Michigan can be found here.

The schedule change is due to health and safety precautions within Northern Michigan’s hockey program.

Both games will be streamed live via CCHA TV on www.FloHockey.tv.

Latest Posts