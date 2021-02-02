Garza reaches 2,000 points as Iowa tops Michigan State 84-78

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech freshman forward Arvid Caderoth has been named the WCHA Rookie of the Month for January the league announced on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

Caderoth led WCHA Rookies with seven points, six assists, and three assists on the power play in January. He ranked second amongst newcomers with 39 faceoff wins and was third in plus/minus (+4) and blocked shots (8). The Gothenburg, Sweden native had a point in five of six games over the month and is currently on a five-game point streak with a goal and six assists. He has a point in six of the last seven games overall and has assisted on three game-winning goals this season.