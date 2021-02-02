Garza reaches 2,000 points as Iowa tops Michigan State 84-78

NCAA

by: JOHN BOHNENKAMP Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier (15) shoots over Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and No. 8 Iowa beat Michigan State 84-78. Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history. Garza, who has 2,009 points, is 107 points behind all-time leading scorer Roy Marble. The Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) led 79-70 before the Spartans (8-7, 2-7) went on an 8-1 run. Michigan State had a chance to tie the game after forcing a shot-clock violation, but Joshua Langford missed a jumper with 24 seconds left. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon closed the game with four consecutive free throws.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

