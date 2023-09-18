MARQUETTE, Mich. – Senior forward Andre Ghantous and sophomore defenseman Josh Zinger have been named to the All-CCHA Preseason Team, voted on by the coaches and announced by the league on Monday.

Last season, Ghantous was named to the All-CCHA Second Team after leading the team in assists (25) and points (38). He earned CCHA Forward of the Month for February last season.

In his freshman campaign, Zinger tallied three goals and 13 assists for 16 points on the blue line. He had a three-assist night in the third home game of the season against Alaska Anchorage.

Co-Preseason Players of the Year (Coaches)

Austen Swankler, BGSU

Blake Pietila, MTU

Preseason Rookie of the Year (Coaches)

Eric Pohlkamp, BSU

Preseason All-CCHA (Coaches)

Andre Ghantous, F, NMU

Kyle Kukkonen, F, MTU

Austen Swankler, F, BGSU

Ben Wozney, D, BGSU

Josh Zinger, D, NMU

Blake Pietila, G, MTU

The Wildcats begin the new campaign on Friday, October 13 as they head to Minnesota Duluth for a series. The home opener will be the CCHA opener on Friday, October 27 against Ferris State. Hockey tickets can be purchased HERE.