MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Month for February, including two student-athletes from Northern Michigan University.

CCHA Forward of the Month: Andre Ghantous, Sr., Northern Michigan (Glendale, Calif.)

Ghantous led all CCHA skaters with 11 points in eight February contests, scoring a league-best seven goals with four assists, while posting a +4 rating. Helping the Wildcats to a 6-2-0 record in the month, he had three power-play goals, 23 shots, and four blocked shots at the defensive end. Picking up at least one point in seven games, he closed out the month with a four-game point streak in which he collected five goals and three assists for eight points. His month was highlighted by a three-point game (2 goals, 1 assist) in an 8-3 victory over Ferris State on February 18.

CCHA Defenseman of the Month: Simon Kjellberg, Jr., Northern Michigan (Stockholm, Sweden)

Kjellberg posted two goals and five assists for seven points to lead all conference blueliners in February. He helped Northern Michigan to a 6-2-0 month, including a 6-1-0 mark in games in which he dressed, with a +3 rating, one game-winning goal, and one power-play tally. He took eight shots while blocking 10 at the defensive end and had a point in all but one game. Kjellberg Closed out February on a four-game point streak (2 goals, 3 assists), he had a two-point game (1 goal, 1 assist) in the Wildcats’ 9-2 win against Ferris State on February 17.