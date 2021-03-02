Ghantous Recognized As WCHA Forward of the Month

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — After a strong finish to the regular season, which included 21 points in the final 13 games played, Andre Ghantous has been named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Forward of the Month, as announced by the league Tuesday.

The 5-9 sophomore from Glendale, California was given recognition by the WCHA for the month of February as his 16 points in 10 games, including five goals and 11 assists ranked among the league’s top-scorers for the final month of the season. Ghantous led all WCHA opponents in points (16) and was three ahead of the next closest scorer in linemate Joseph Nardi. He also boasted a league-best 11 assists and his shorthanded tally at Bemidji State University on Feb. 12 was tied for a conference-high.

Also of note, Ghantous’ 11 assists was a nation’s best, leading all NCAA Division I skaters while his 16 points was second-most.

Previously, Ghantous was named Forward of the Week by the WCHA for his performance lifting his team to the road sweep of the then-17th ranked BSU Beavers. The forward picked up five points over the weekend series, including an assist on the game-clinching overtime goal in game two.

This is Ghantous’ first monthly career honor, having previously been recognized as Player of the Week on two occasions.

