Ghormley named GLIAC North Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (MTU ATHLETICS) – Michigan Tech senior Olivia Ghormley is the GLIAC North Division Volleyball Player of the Week the league announced on Monday (Oct. 18). She earned the award for the first time this season and the 10th time of her career.

Ghormley led Michigan Tech a 3-0 record at the Midwest Region Crossover over the weekend. At the tournament, she set the Tech record for career kills and currently stands at 1,565 to lead all active NCAA Division II players. Ghormley averaged 3.5 kills per set, tallying 15 kills in a sweep of No. 16 Lewis on Friday, and then followed it up with 10 kills in an upset sweep of No. 17 Hillsdale on Saturday.

Ghormley currently ranks sixth in the GLIAC in kills per set (3.24). She is eighth amongst active NCAA Division II players in career kills per set (3.72) which ranks third in program history.

The Huskies are 14-4 overall and get back to GLIAC play at Parkside Friday (7 p.m.) and Purdue Northwest Saturday (3 p.m.). Tech is 7-1 in the GLIAC is on top of the North Division and overall standings.

